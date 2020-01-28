Former Kemps Dairy Plant Sold To Grand Forks Developer

Northridge Accomodations, LLC has seven hotels in the midwest including one in Rochester.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Grand Forks developer is looking to expand into Duluth’s up-and-coming Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Northridge Accomodations, LLC recently purchased the former Kemps dairy processing plant on West First Street for $450,000, with hopes of continuing the growth of Lincoln Park.

The company is known for building hotels in the midwest.

The word around town is Northridge is looking to either stick to its roots or maybe venture into new territory.

The plan is possibly to build a new hotel or an apartment building on the site of the former Kemps dairy plant.

Taylor Jaye, a cosmetic tattoo artist at Stronghold Tattoo says “I think that’s very exciting. I am excited to have more people living here and being able to walk through this area.” ,

“It’s very up-and-coming and it has a lot of cool stuff.”

Lincoln Park is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Duluth with a variety of shops, restaurants, and breweries popping up over the past few years.

The President of the Lincoln Park Business Group says housing is the one thing that is still missing.

“I think apartments are key. Duluth has a huge housing situation,” said Stephanie LaFleur. “We have a 70-plex going across the street and the Kemps with a possible 150 units. That’s amazing.”

Currently, there is no word on when the project will begin or how much it will cost.

Fox 21 did reach out to the developer for comment, but we have yet to hear back.