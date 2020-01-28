KYN: Yarn Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. – Yarn Harbor Incorporated has been open for the last 21 years that has the appeal for all things crafty.

“A knitting, crocheting, weaving, felting supply store. We also have the support to help with projects as well as a classroom,” Yarn Harbor Owner, Kathy Thomas says.

And the colder months are a busy time of year for them

“When it starts getting darker around 4:30 five o’clock the business starts picking up a bit. Of course throughout the holidays,” Thomas says.

Owner Kathy Thomas says, she takes pride in seeing people come in to create something special.

“There’s someone in here right now who’s plotting and planning- picking out colors for a pattern that she chose for a baby sweater. They are very thoughtful thought out gifts,” Thomas says.

Whether it’s to de-stress, practice or just socialize. Threading the needle at Yarn Harbor can be for beginners, all the way to the more advanced classes.

“A lot of people incorporate their own style instead of following the pattern,” Thomas says.

And the vast array of colors and patterns keeps people coming back.

“The lines change so the yarns are constantly changing. So every season there are new yarns to entice,” Thomas says.

Yarn Harbor is located on Superior Street in the Lakeside-Lester Park neighborhood. If you would like to take a class at Yarn Harbor, click here: Yarn Harbor