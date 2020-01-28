Prep Basketball: Hilltoppers Girls, Hawks Girls/Boys, Spartans Boys All Pick Up Tuesday Night Wins

Here's all of the high school basketball action from Tuesday night, featuring wins from both Hermantown squads, the Duluth Marshall girls and Superior boys.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite opening on an 11-2 run, the Hibbing girls basketball team was held to just 12 points in the second half, as Hermantown scored 22 points to complete the comeback and get the 37-36 win over their section rival.

In other prep girls action, Duluth Marshall dominated from start to finish to get the 66-31 win over Greenway. Gianna Kneepkens finished with 24 points while Grace Kirk had 17 points and eight assists.

In prep boys action, Hermantown got the 89-71 road win over section foe Duluth Denfeld while Superior dominated Proctor to a 90-62 home win. Joey Barker led the Spartans with 22 points while Kaden Kimmes and Draden Jensen each scored 18 points.