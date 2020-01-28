Proctor’s Liz Frase Commits to Concordia-Moorhead Women’s Basketball

PROCTOR, Minn. – Rails girls basketball forward Liz Frase announced on Twitter that she has committed to join the Concordia-Moorhead women’s basketball team.

The senior is currently second on the team in scoring with 11 points per game and is tops in rebounding with just over ten. She was a key part of the Rails’ section title win last season and their 16-1 record this year. Frase also plays on the Proctor girls soccer team in the fall.