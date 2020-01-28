Ryan Redington Wins 2020 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. – The 36th Annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has a winner.

Alaska native and 2018 Beargrease Marathon winner Ryan Redington crossed the finish line at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday to become the 2020 Beargrease Marathon champion.

Keith Aili came in second place at 4:50 p.m.

This year 14 teams kicked off the race on Sunday morning at Billy’s Bar in Duluth. They will be crossing the finish line at the Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.

You can follow the rest of the race by visiting the Beargrease marathon tracking page on their website.