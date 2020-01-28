Students Celebrate Superhero Day

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…superhero day!

Stella Maris Academy, along with the other Northland catholic schools, are celebrating National Catholic Schools week with multiple events happening all this week.

Today’s event featured students dressed up as their favorite super heroes to celebrate those who do good in the community.

“There are superheroes all around us, it’s not just those people that we see on TV that are superheroes,” said Peggy Frederickson, Principal of Stella Maris Academy. “But people who do good for others, people who help others, and to take that back and to realize that there are superheroes everywhere.”

Local Duluth heroes visited the school yesterday…including a rescue squad representative, fire fighter, doctor, veterinarian and K9 officer.