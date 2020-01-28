Superior Council Candidates Involved in Ballot Eligibility Complaints React To State’s Conclusion

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior’s 5th District will indeed have all candidates on the primary ballot in February after one candidate challenged the incumbent’s nomination papers and even the process the city clerk took to get the mistake corrected at the last minute. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports.

Incumbent Brent Fennessey reacted Tuesday to the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s conclusion that he will be allowed on the Feb. 18 primary ballot despite complaints from candidate Amanda Foster’s campaign.

“Of course I am relieved,” Fennessey said.

The Foster campaign alleged Fennessey did not have enough valid signatures to be on the ballot because he did not sign one of his nomination papers, and his signature on other nomination forms is dated when he started collecting signatures — not after — as required by law.

While the commission agreed with those allegations, it concluded City Clerk Terri Kalan was in her legal right to allow Fennessey into the Government Center after normal business hours of 4:30 p.m. but before the 5 p.m. deadline on Jan. 10 to file an affidavit of correction for the mistake after the Foster campaign submitted its complaint minutes before 4:30 that same day.

“It was a simple, honest mistake. There was nothing malicious about it. There was nothing fraudulent about it,” Fennessey said. “If anything, this has energized my supporters. I’ve received multiple additional requests for yard signs. I’ve received some additional unexpected contributions to my campaign.”

Foster released the following statement to FOX 21 Tuesday in response to the commission’s conclusion:

“I have been and remain focused on meeting the people of the Fifth District and creating opportunities for all the residents in our community to lead happier, healthier lives. I’ve already submitted over 100 signatures, knocked 450 doors, and placed dozens of yard signs. “Superior” isn’t a goal, and it isn’t a witty boast, it’s a process of working together for everyone that we can strive to meet each day,” Foster said.

Foster’s campaign manager, Garner Moffat, said Tuesday he did not plan to appeal the commission’s conclusion with the Circuit Court.

Meanwhile, in the 1st Dist. race for Superior city council, Nicholas Ledin will also officially be on the primary ballot even though he also signed his nomination papers before getting all signatures.

The commission says nobody filed a complaint to challenge Ledin’s papers, and the time to file a complaint has passed.