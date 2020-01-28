Thorson Scores Twice to Give Hilltoppers Girls Hockey OT Win Over Golden Bears

The senior scored both goals on the night, including the overtime game-winner.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior forward Victoria Thorson would score twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to push the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team past Eveleth-Gilbert 2-1 Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Kylie Baranzelli scored the lone goal for the Golden Bears. The Hilltoppers improve to 11-8-2 as they will face North Shore Thursday night in their final road game of the regular season.