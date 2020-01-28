Trump Team Brushes Past Bolton, Attacks Impeachment Case

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at the Senate trial.

Former national security adviser John Bolton writes in a manuscript that Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it committed to helping with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The revelation clouded White House hopes for a swift end to the impeachment trial as Democrats demanded witnesses and some Republicans expressed openness to the idea.

Republicans are to conclude their arguments Tuesday.