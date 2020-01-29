21st Annual Blizzard Tour Starts Thursday Raising Money to Fight Against ALS

Over 5000 people in the United States are diagnosed with ALS each year and there is no cure for the disease.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This year’s Blizzard Tour is drawing nearly 250 snowmobilers in Proctor and is set to raise $1 million for the fight against ALS.

Early Thursday morning the first of hundreds of snowmobile riders are embarking on the more than 300-mile trip starting in Proctor.

They will ride up to Ely and then back down the North Shore back to Proctor.

Former Minnesota Twins Kent Hrbek and Terry Steinbach and former manager and current Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire are all involved and ride each year as well.

“I got involved, Hrbek and Steiny both lost their father’s to ALS so they asked me to get involved and I’m telling you best thing I’ve ever done in my life we raised a ton of money we have a ball up here the people are fantastic it’s like seeing your family all over again every year,” said Ron Gardenhire, the former Twins manager.

21 years ago the Blizzard Tour was formed and now it has raised over $11 million in the fight against ALS.

The motto of the ride is “never surrender” and the goal is to help find a cure for the neurodegenerative disease.

“We want to have a party that says we have a cure for this we are done we are done snowmobiling we have a cure for ALS that’s what everybody is about here,” said Terry Steinbach, the former Twins and Oakland A’s player.

This year they expect the ride to be a bit bumpier due to the amount of snow and warm temperatures.

Regardless, many of the riders said they wait all year for this event.

If anyone would like to donate they can go to their website and donate through the Blizzard Tour here.