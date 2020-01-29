40th Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition This Weekend

The Competition Kicks Off Friday, January 31, Running Through Sunday, February 2

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Friday, January 31, nearly 500 figure skaters will descend on Duluth for the 40th annual Northland Figure Skating Competition and Excel Series.

The event runs through Sunday, February 2, with events taking place throughout each day.

On Sunday there will be the Showcase Routines including props and costumes in Amsoil from 9:00 a.m. – Noon.

The Learn to Skate Competition includes kids starting at age 5 and will be skating in the DECC from 9:00 a.m. – Noon.

The event is free and open to the public.

The best time for the public to come observe the athletes are listed below:

Friday

DECC 8:45 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

AMSOIL 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday

DECC 8:45 a.m. – 8:20 p.m.

AMSOIL 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday

DECC 8:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Learn to Skate Competition

AMSOIL 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Showcase Competition

Click here to learn more about the Duluth Figure Skating Club.