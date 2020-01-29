American Red Cross Holds Blood Drive at Miller Hill Mall

There is a critical need for blood donations across the country

DULUTH, Minn. – There is a critical need for blood donations across the country, with less than a three-day supply of O-positive and O-negative blood on hand.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth to collect much-needed donations.

Organization officials tell us it takes less than ten minutes to donate blood, and just about everybody over the age of seventeen in good health can do it.

“Blood comes from other people, that’s it. We can’t get it anywhere else, we can’t manufacture it, so we need people to be generous and to help donate blood when we have blood drives like this,” said Ann Kranig, account manager for donor recruitment for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross has more blood drives coming up, including next week at both UMD and UWS.