Blizzard Tour Begins in Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn.-Tonight, the annual Black Woods Blizzard tour begins in Proctor with the goal of raising $1 million to fight ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

In the previous two decades of the event, which features a snowmobile ride, over $11 million has been raised to provide support and services for individuals living with ALS as well as research into treatments for the disease.

Minnesota Twins legends Terry Steinbach and Kent Hrbek will again participate in the ride. Steinbach has been involved in all 20 Blizzard Tours to date. He lost his father, Lloyd, to ALS in 1999. Hrbek lost his father, Ed, in 1982.

The event begins with riders gathering tonight at Black Woods Event Center in Proctor. The snowmobile ride begins the following morning and continues through Saturday with all 251 riders ending up back in the Duluth area for a celebration dinner at Cirrus Aircraft, where the final fundraising totals will be revealed.