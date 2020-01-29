Business is Growing For Landline Bus Service

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been more than six months since the bus company Landline launched it’s direct bus service from Duluth to the Minneapolis- St. Paul Airport.

And Northlander’s are really taking advantage of all that the company offers.

In November Landline started a partnership with Sun Country Airlines.

It served as an opportunity to give Duluth residents an easier travel experience by offering one price for the bus ride to MSP along with a flight to their final destination.

Landline staff says since the partnership began business has been increasing.

“The numbers are growing. The customers are excited and really happy about the product,” said General Manager Scott Wright. “Our feedback has been really good so far. We are growing. Month to month the buses are getting more and more full.”

Landline is currently looking at other airlines to add to their service in the future, but there’s no word on when that will happen.