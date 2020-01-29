CEC’s Taylor Nelson Becomes Program’s All-Time Leading Scorer

CLOQUET, Minn. – Tuesday night, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Taylor Nelson finished with three goals and two assists in the Lumberjacks win over North Shore. Those five points put Nelson over 200 for her career, making her the all-time leading scorer in program history.

The senior forward is ninth in the entire state with 34 goals and 11th in points with 59. Nelson has helped CEC push their record to 20-3, their most wins since 2006, with the hopes that they can win their first section title in over a decade.

They’ll be back in action Thursday night against Bemidji.