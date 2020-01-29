Duluth International Airport Reports Jump in Passengers in 2019

There was a 13.5% increase over 2018's numbers, also the second-highest number of passengers to come through the airport in the past decade.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth International Airport is celebrating a banner 2019 with a record-setting number of passengers at more than 318,000.

Last May, American Airlines joined Delta and United as the three major carriers flying in and out of Duluth.

Airport officials credit the rise in passengers because of more flights directly to Minneapolis and Chicago.

They say when more people fly locally, prices get more competitive and more airlines are encouraged to fly to Duluth.

Meanwhile, DLH continues to push for direct flights to the western part of the US with a focus on Denver.

“It is still our number one strategic initiative from an air service perspective here and we hope the Department of Transportation in Washinton will look kindly upon our application…but we think we are very competitive with our grant application and hope to hear something very soon,” said Tom Werner, the Executive Director of the Duluth Airport.

With more passengers coming and going through the Duluth airport, officials are reminding locals to arrive 90 minutes before departures to allow more time for check-in and at security, especially during peak times in the early morning and mid-afternoon.