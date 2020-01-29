Duluth Wolfpack’s Jayden Erie Commits to Illinois Wesleyan

Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld’s Jayden Erie has committed to joining the Illinois Wesleyan lacrosse team.

Erie is going into his senior season with the Duluth Wolfpack as the all-time leader in points scored and second in goals. He will be joining a Titans team that is coming off its third straight conference title and was number one in all of Division III in goals per game. Erie plans to major in psychology.

