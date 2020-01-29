Five Northlanders Show Up On First Cut for Miss Minnesota Basketball Award

DULUTH, Minn. – Five Northland basketball players have made the first cut for the 2020 Miss Minnesota Basketball award. They are Cromwell-Wright’s Taya and Shaily Hakamaki, Duluth Marshall’s Grace Kirk, Mesabi East’s Ava Hill and Proctor’s Sam Pogatchnik.

The Minnesota Coaches Association will name the five finalists for the award during the week of the state high school tournament in mid-March. The winner will be announced during the MGBCA All-Star game weekend on April 3rd.