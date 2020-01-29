Lake Superior Zoo Preschool Accepting Applications Starting February 3

The Nature-Based Preschool is Set to Open on September 8, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo School is gearing up to begin accepting preschool applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

Families with children ages three to five years old will be able to submit registrations starting Monday, February 3.

Preschool Director Leah Budnik says the mission of the Lake Superior Zoo School is to inspire the healthy social emotional, physical, creative, and cognitive development of young children through close-up experiences with animals and nature.

Budnik says Duluth is very welcoming when it comes to nature-based education. She believes the school will help promote creativity among students.

The preschool will offer a comprehensive nature-based curriculum that establishes a foundation for children to become stewards of the natural world and prepare them for kindergarten and beyond.

Students will attend school Monday through Friday at the Lake Superior Zoo with drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m. and pick-up ending at 5:30 p.m.

Tuition will be $900 per month and the school year will run from September 8, 2020 through May 28, 2021.

Click here for more information.