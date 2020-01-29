New Light Fixtures Being Installed Along Duluth Lakewalk

New LED lights are more efficient than previous ones

DULUTH, Minn. – New, more efficient LED light fixtures are being installed along the Duluth Lakewalk.

A portion of the Lakewalk is now closed from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Leif Erickson Park while city employees work to remove sixty-eight light poles and replace them with new ones.

The new light fixtures are black and have a more storm-proof design.

“It’s open in the middle and more compact. The other ones were big bell shape that honestly turned in to a sail of sorts in those high winds and were bent and torn off in some cases,” said Alex Jackson, the energy coordinator for the city of Duluth.

The new lights are expected to last for the next ten to twelve years.