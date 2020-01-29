Saint Scholastica Offers Free Flu Kits

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of Saint Scholastica is doing all it can to combat the recent increase of flu spreading around the campus.

The student health service at the college has seen an increase in the influenza virus recently.

So, members of student health service handed out flue kits Wednesday afternoon which included disinfectant wipes and one-time use thermometers.

Experts say it’s all to keep students and staff safe during the season.

“It’s kind of the highest prevalence it’s been in the last 30 years. So we just kind of want to remind students precautions to take so they can help prevent the spread of flu as well as themselves being ill,” Saint Scholastica Registered Nurse, Lindsay Izzard says.

As an extra incentive, anyone who took a flu kit could enter for a chance to win a $30 Super One gift card.

So far this season, 800 students and staff have been vaccinated for influenza.