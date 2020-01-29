Stepfather of Slain Girl Fears Teen Was Wrongfully Convicted

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The stepfather of an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet as she studied inside her home now says he questions whether a teenager was wrongfully convicted of the shooting.

Leonard Winborn was responding to an Associated Press investigation that uncovered new evidence and numerous inconsistencies in the case that sent Myon Burrell to prison for life.

“If that man hasn’t done nothing, then he doesn’t need to be in there at all,” said Winborn, adding that he’s worried Tyesha’s death may have been used by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and others for political capital.

“They done hurt that man because it’s been almost 20 years now. Whatever happens, I would never want to see somebody do some time for somebody else’s wrongdoing.”

No gun, fingerprints or DNA were ever recovered, and the case centered around the testimony of one teen rival who offered conflicting stories when identifying the triggerman, who was standing 120 feet away, mostly behind a wall.

Klobuchar headed the office that prosecuted the case 17 years ago.

She has often cited the case as evidence of her tough-on-crime record.