UMD’s Kobe Roth Brings Consistency, Versatility to the Bulldogs

The junior forward has recorded career highs in total points with 17 and goals with 11.

DULUTH, Minn. – At 5’9″, UMD’s Kobe Roth is the shortest player on the men’s hockey team. But as he’s shown all season, it’s not about the size of the Bulldog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the Bulldog.

The junior forward has recorded career highs in total points with 17 and goals with 11, which is second on the team. And in a year of ups and downs, the former Warroad standout has been one of the most consistent and versatile players on the Bulldogs roster.

“When you see a smaller guy go in there, work hard down low, come out with the puck and then make a great goal out in front of the net like he did on the first goal on Friday, it’s huge and he’s playing at a great level right now and it’s huge for the team,” said forward Cole Koepke.

“He’s had a lot of adversity too. He’s had his hips done. He’s went through a lot of adversity in junior hockey and wasn’t sure where he was going to be at. Obviously, he had the injury in the NCAA championship game. He had to come back from that. He’s a great story of perseverance and sticking with it and battling through things,” head coach Scott Sandelin.

“I’m not really trying to do anything differently. Pucks are finding the back of the net a little more luckily for me this year. But I’d say it’s just my teammates I’ve been playing with. I’ve been fortunate. They’ve been making good plays around me and I’ve been at the right spot at the right time,” said Roth.

Roth and the Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Denver. Puck drop for that one is set for just after 8:07 p.m.