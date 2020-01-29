UWS Basketball Teams Earn Home Sweep over Northland College

Both teams earned big UMAC wins on Wednesday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Vid Milenkovic and Eli Vogel each finished with 20 points as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team defeated Northland College 89-49 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Mason Ackley chipped in with 12 points of his own as the Yellowjackets improved to 9-1 in the UMAC.

In the women’s game, four players scored in double-figures as UWS blasted NC 101-60. Eva Reinertsen led the way with 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Emily Carpenter helped the cause with 17 points.