Volunteers Help Restore North Shore Scenic Railroad Train Cars

DULUTH, Minn. – This winter, volunteers have been hard at work restoring train cars from the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

One of the first projects on the list involves volunteers spending time bringing back the historic elements of the Empire Builder Dining Car…

Some of the tasks involve repairing a paint job for the roof of the car along with other mechanical work.

Staff say without the help of volunteers the North Shore Scenic Railroad and the museum wouldn’t be as successful as it is today.

“If it weren’t for the volunteers at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and the North Shore Scenic Railroad, the attraction that brought in 100,000 guest passengers last summer would not exist,” said Executive Director Ken Buehler.

“We would not be able to run the train in the summer and we wouldn’t be able to maintain our rolling stock in the winter.”

Volunteers work every Wednesday on the train car restoration projects, but North Shore scenic railroad staff say they would like to have more volunteers sign up to help.

