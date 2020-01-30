AICHO to Host First-Ever Art Exhibit Opening

The Art Exhibit Grand Opening is Happening Friday, January 31, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian Community Housing Organization’s (AICHO) Indigenous First Art and Gift Shop is hosting an inaugural art exhibit opening featuring local artist Samuel J. Zimmerman.

Zimmerman’s exhibit is called “The Journey Home – Chapter 2.”

The opening is taking place Friday, January 31, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

AICHO is located at 202 West 2nd Street in Duluth.

This exhibit is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The artist will also be doing a live painting of a traditional shawl dancer.

Zimmerman’s work is created from his inspiration from his Ojibwe heritage, the strength and spirit of traditional jingle dress dancers and shawl dancers and the beauty of Gitchi-Gami.

The exhibit will be displayed at Indigenous First Art and Gift Shop through mid-February.

About the Artist:

Samuel began to participate in juried and solo exhibitions in 2000 after receiving his BFA in Studio Art from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

His painting became a part-time activity while he worked as Special Education and School administrator for the past 18 years.

With a recent exploration of the Alaskan frontier and northern Canada, he rededicated himself to painting with a ferocity that had been absent since his earlier studio days, completing an entirely new body of work over the last year.

This newest collection of work titled, The Journey Home has elements of the Woodland style, a style of painting first introduced by Anishnabe painter Norval Morriseau and popular among Native American artist of the Great Lakes Region.

With his recent relocation from the East Coast to Duluth his work focuses on exploring his Ojibwe Heritage, re-imagining the symbolism of the clan animals while incorporating the natural landscape of Lake Superior’s North Shore.

His work is infused with the color theories of the abstract and expressionism movements and is currently in private collections both in the United States and abroad.