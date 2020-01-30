Border Protection Officers Seize Over 42,000 Pieces of Drug Paraphernalia at International Falls

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers seized 42,390 pieces of drug paraphernalia on January 10 at the International Falls Port of Entry, according to a recent press release.

The officers targeted a rail container that was set to arrive in Ranier and say the paraphernalia had an estimated domestic value of $467,372.

“While CBP’s number one mission is to prevent terrorism in our homeland, CBP Officers also work to keep narcotics and drug paraphernalia out of our communities,” said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz. “Our officers work tirelessly to secure our border ensuring that illicit items are not entering the country.”