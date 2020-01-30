Hundreds of Snowmobilers Raise Money for ALS

PROCTOR, Minn. – The 21st Annual Blackwoods Blizzard Tour kicked off Thursday morning in Proctor.

Over 200 snowmobilers will spend the next few days raising money for ALS.

Thursday night, the group will be traveling to Fortune Bay, then back down to Two Harbors on Friday and finally to Proctor on Saturday.

“It’s the largest fundraiser for ALS in the world. We’re proud of that. We’re proud of Duluth and the support from the community that we get. It’s a big event,” Blackwoods Blizzard Tour Chair, David Kolquist says.

The Blizzard Tour raised over one million dollars last year and hopes to exceed that number this year.