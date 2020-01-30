Kids Enjoy ‘Marshmallow Madness’ at West Duluth Library

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids in Duluth spent the evening learning science with marshmallows.

The ‘Marshmallow Madness’ event at the West Duluth Public Library gave students a chance to make catapults, build towers, and make marshmallow art.

“Including engineering, some basic science with torque, it’s including some of those really interesting hands-on things, but we’re less emphasizing the different elements that goes into why it’s successful, and we’re more on the ‘isn’t it fun to throw marshmallows across the library sometimes?'” said Lori Crocker, branch coordinator of the library.

Another ‘Marshmallow Madness’ is planned for the Mount Royal Library next month.