Mayor Larson to Attend State of the Union Address

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will attend the State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C. on February 4 as the guest of U.S. Senator Tina Smith.

The announcement was made Thursday morning in a press release from Senator Smith’s office:

“Duluth was my first stop after becoming Senator for Minnesota, and I’m so glad Mayor Larson has agreed to be my guest for the President’s State of the Union Address,” said Sen. Smith. “Mayor Larson takes the time to listen to community members and stays focused and motivated to get things done. Her commitment to increasing affordable housing in Duluth inspired me to conduct a statewide listening tour to learn how other local leaders around Minnesota are tackling these same challenges. Our nation’s capital could use more people right now like Mayor Larson who focuses on hard work and less on political noise, and that’s why I’m so glad she’s joining me in Washington.”

Smith and Larson have worked on many issues together including the need to support and create affordable housing.

“I am honored to represent Duluth as the invited guest of Senator Tina Smith at the State of the Union Address. Senator Smith is a champion who advances policy and helps direct funding that supports the values of Duluth and our entire region,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “I’m proud to stand with a Senator who stands with all of us and I am eager to work alongside Senator Smith on issues that emerge as a result of this State of the Union Address.”

The President’s State of the Union Address will be held in the U.S. House Chamber on Tuesday, February 4.