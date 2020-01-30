Mental Health Facility for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Kids Opens in Duluth

Therapeutic Services Agency is located on the 1000 block of East Ninth Street

DULUTH, Minn. – A mental health office for kids who are deaf or hard of hearing has opened in Duluth.

Therapeutic Services Agency is now open on the 1000 block of East Ninth Street.

The agency has been helping kids for the last several years in schools, but the new, centralized location is expected to give kids and families a space in which to feel more comfortable.

“Less eyes on them if they come to a space like this. It’s outside of their everyday environment and can keep a little bit of that confidentiality if you will or privacy, respect that a little better,” said Karen Sheldon, a mental health therapist for Therapeutic Services Agency Inc.

The agency serves about thirty kids across the state, including about a dozen in Northeastern Minnesota.