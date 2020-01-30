Mexican Chorizo Skillet Spices Up The Northland
COOKING CONNECTION: Crooked Pint Ale House
DULUTH, Minn. – In this weeks Cooking Connection, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot has Crooked Pint Ale House in featuring their brunch menu. This spicy skillet heats up the Northland in the dead of winter with flavor and a full belly. Check it out in the video above.
MEXICAN CHORIZO SKILLET
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 oz 80/20 oil
1/2 oz butter
8oz hasbrown
1/2 tsp Lawrys
3 oz chorizo
1/2 tsp minced serrano
1 1/2 oz onion salsa
1 1/2 oz diced poblanos
1 oz pico
4oz liquid eggs
pinch salt and pepper
1/4 tsp green tabasco
LAYER…
Half hash, chorizo, eggs
1 1/2 hollandaise\3/4 jalapeno loaf cheese
LAYER AGAIN…
Half hash, chorizo, eggs
1 1/2 hollandaise\3/4 jalapeno loaf cheese
ADD…
1 oz salsa
tortilla chips
1 tbsp green onions
1 tsp cilantro
CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE – Located at Kenwood Village
ADDRESS: 1402 W Arrowhead Rd #100, Duluth, MN 55811
BRUNCH HOURS: Sat & Sun 10am – 2pm
CONTACT: (218) 464-4129
WEBSITE: Click Here