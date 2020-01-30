Mexican Chorizo Skillet Spices Up The Northland

COOKING CONNECTION: Crooked Pint Ale House

DULUTH, Minn. – In this weeks Cooking Connection, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot has Crooked Pint Ale House in featuring their brunch menu. This spicy skillet heats up the Northland in the dead of winter with flavor and a full belly. Check it out in the video above.

MEXICAN CHORIZO SKILLET

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 oz 80/20 oil

1/2 oz butter

8oz hasbrown

1/2 tsp Lawrys

3 oz chorizo

1/2 tsp minced serrano

1 1/2 oz onion salsa

1 1/2 oz diced poblanos

1 oz pico

4oz liquid eggs

pinch salt and pepper

1/4 tsp green tabasco

LAYER…

Half hash, chorizo, eggs

1 1/2 hollandaise\3/4 jalapeno loaf cheese

LAYER AGAIN…

Half hash, chorizo, eggs

1 1/2 hollandaise\3/4 jalapeno loaf cheese

ADD…

1 oz salsa

tortilla chips

1 tbsp green onions

1 tsp cilantro

CROOKED PINT ALE HOUSE – Located at Kenwood Village

ADDRESS: 1402 W Arrowhead Rd #100, Duluth, MN 55811

BRUNCH HOURS: Sat & Sun 10am – 2pm

CONTACT: (218) 464-4129

WEBSITE: Click Here