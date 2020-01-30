New Cloquet City Administrator Settles In

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet’s new city administrator is settling into his role after being selected for the job back in November.

Tim Peterson, who officially took over a little more than two weeks ago, comes to Cloquet with a wide range of experience.

He previously held the title of City Administrator for Moose Lake.

Before taking the role in Moose Lake, Peterson was the finance director for the City of Proctor.

In this new role, Peterson says he already has a plan in mind for keeping the city going.

“Well first is to help the staff and city council finish up projects that have already been planned and are in progress,” said After that find some sustainable funding for future projects.”

One of the future projects includes utility work planned for 14th Street in Cloquet.

Also, Peterson says in his new role he plans to help with the search and hire of a new police chief.