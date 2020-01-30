Prep Hockey: Mirage Win Season Finale; Rebels Girls, Hawks Boys, Hunters Boys Earn Thursday Night Wins

The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team ended their season with a win at home.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Michaela Phinney would score the game-winner in overtime as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team hang on to beat Blaine 2-1 Thursday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

In other girls action, Moose Lake Area would score twice in the third period to earn the comeback road win over Duluth 4-3 as the Heritage Center.

In prep boys hockey action, Hermantown picked up the home win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3-1 and Duluth Denfeld got the road win over Hibbing/Chisholm 7-3.