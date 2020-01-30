St. Louis County Looking for Census Workers

The job pays $24 an hour and officials say that it is an ideal job for college students or people who just want to make some extra money.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County needs around two or three thousand census workers as they only have filled 55 percent of their goal.

The workers usually go to addresses near their homes and speak to people who have not filled out their census.

Officials say the census is important because it helps determine how much funding is needed for the community and what type of representation the community gets on the political level.

“It’s also just a really great opportunity for people who like to volunteer for people who care about their community because the census brings so much to our community in terms of funding, representation, all kinds of planning is done using this data,” said Kathy Wilson, a census coordinator.

The job typically starts in May and goes through July.

Those interested can follow the link here.