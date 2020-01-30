UMD Women’s Hockey Set to Battle Gophers at Ridder Arena

Puck drop at Ridder Arena Friday night is set for 7:07 pm.

DULUTH, Minn. – 2020 has been a great year so far for the UMD women’s hockey team. They have yet to lose a game going 4-0-2 in three weekends. And they’ll look to keep the good times rolling this upcoming weekend against their biggest rivals.

The Bulldogs will head down I-35 to take on second-ranked Minnesota in their second series this season. Last time these two teams met UMD tied and lost against the Gophers at Amsoil Arena. And the gameplan for this weekend will be much of the same.

“Just like us, they like to get up and down the ice quickly and with the puck. They’re a good puck possession team with a lot of speed and a lot of skill. So the more we can muck it up and make it difficult for them through open ice like in the neutral zone and good gaps on entry, that’ll help us get puck back and be able to go the other way,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

And for this rivalry, there’s no need to get the players motivated when they have so many connections to the Golden Gophers.

“I grew up playing in that rink and it’s just something that I look forward to every single year. It’s just such a great atmosphere and playing against girls I know, so many of them on that time, it’s something we all get excited for as Minnesotans,” said forward Gabbie Hughes.

“I usually have about like 10, 15 people who end up at the game and I know all our team is from the cities too so we really pack the Ridder Rink with Bulldogs fans which is really fun,” defenseman Maggie Flaherty said.

