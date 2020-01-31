A Trend To Steal Valuable Car Parts Causes Financial Burden For A Local Community Club

The Boys and Girls Club will have to shell out more than $1,500 just to fix one of their vehicles.

DULUTH, Minn. – Valuable parts are being stolen out of parked cars in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The recent trend is creating a financial burden for a local community club that relies on the use of vehicles to serve kids in Duluth.

The Boys and Girls Club in Lincoln Park is the victim of that recent trend to steal car parts.

Two of the vehicles used to transport children were found to have parts stolen right out of them.

Early this week, as Boys & Girls Club staff went to move one of their vehicles, a 16-passenger van, they realized it was not working properly.

After investigating the problem, the club was shocked to learn the catalytic converters had been removed from not just one, but both of their vehicles.

“It’s really sad. I had no idea this was something going on,” said Resource Development Director Tammy Sundbom.

“You can clearly see this is something used to do good things for kids and it’s just said this would still occur. That didn’t deter them from making that choice.”

Cars that sit higher off the ground are commonly targeted.

It can make for a quick grab and go.

“They are kind of easy to get,” said Allstar Service & Accessories’ Service Manager Gavin Aker. “With a cordless Sawzall, you can climb right under a vehicle and saw the thing off in a matter of minutes.

A catalytic converter’s main function is to burn out emissions before they are released into the atmosphere

While it may not seem like much a local mechanic says the part can be very valuable to thieves.

“Catalytic converters contain rare materials inside them. The makeup in the casing has platinum inside and they are worth a high dollar to salvage lots,” said Aker.

Depending on its size the part can sell for between $75 and $300 each.

Many folks are not too happy about the idea of these robbers trying to make a quick buck off of them.

“It’s terrible. I grew up in this neighborhood, ” said Michael Sturn. “These folks could get jobs if they put that much effort into it. They could do something else.”

Superior resident Scott Bushy says “I’d be pretty mad. Really mad in fact. I think it’s a rotten thing for people to do that. Stealing, in general, is rotten.”

Mechanics say replacing a catalytic converter can cost vehicle owners thousands of dollars.

Unfortunately for the Boys and Girls Club, they will now have to shell out more than $1,500 just to fix one of their vehicles.

the club’s resource development director has a few words for the thieves.

“Please think twice. I mean you are taking away from kids that probably don’t have much,” said Sundbom. Most don’t. you are taking away opportunities from them possibly.”

Boys and Girls Club staff say this inconvenience is cutting into a budget used to give kids certain experiences such as weekly field trips.

They also say while funds are available to pay for the repairs donations would be greatly appreciated.