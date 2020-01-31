Celebrating “I Love to Read” Month at Duluth’s Stowe Elementary

The Gary New Duluth Rec Center Will Host a Two-Day Event Celebrating "I Love to Read" Month

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gary New Duluth Development Alliance takes great pride in celebrating “I Love to Read” Month.

For the past five years, board member Fran Morris and her team have organized an event inviting students from nearby Stowe Elementary School in Gary New Duluth to make way to the Gary New Duluth Rec Center to pick out a free book and enjoy a day of activities.

Nearly 1,000 books are purchased to help make this event an annual success.

Students also have the opportunity to hear from Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken this year, and check out a police squad used by the DPD.

The event is happening Monday, February 3, and Tuesday, February 4.

Students will enjoy snacks and refreshments.

Click here to learn more information about the Gary New Duluth Rec Center.