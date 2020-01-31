City Asks Residents to Keep Gas Meters, Vents Clear of Ice & Snow

City of Duluth Reminds Residents to Use Preventative Measures as Winter Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – As winter rolls on, the City of Duluth is reminding residents to think ahead before problems occur.

The City says due to an increase in snow and ice-related issues this season involving gas metering equipment, they’re asking residents to make sure gas meters, furnace, boiler, and dryer vents are clear of ice and snow.

This preventative action will avoid unscheduled gas outages or unintended gas releases and keep gas appliances functioning

correctly.

When clearing snow or ice from gas meters, officials say it’s best to use hand tools and never strike or hammer on the equipment or use

an open flame or another ignition source.

Due to the potential of snow covering gas appliance exhausts, the public is asked to monitor exhaust venting and keep it clear of snow and ice.

It is strongly recommended all households have a carbon monoxide detector in a location it can be heard while sleeping.

Batteries of existing carbon monoxide detectors should be checked annually to make sure they are functioning correctly.

The City says if you smell gas or suspect CO, contact the City of Duluth Comfort Systems at (218) 730-4100 or 911.