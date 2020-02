Coaches Corner: Emma Stauber

For this week's segment, we hear from the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey coach Emma Stauber, who is wrapping up her first season with the Mirage. Stauber spoke about the team’s hot finish to the season and what it will take to make it back to the state tournament this year.