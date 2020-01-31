Duluth FC Part Ways with Head Coach Joel Person

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC announced Friday that they have parted ways with head coach Joel Person.

In his two years with the club, Person led the Bluegreens to a 16-6-4 record, which included the club’s first ever playoff win, three appearances in the U.S. Open Cup and a Midwest regional title. Under his watch, Duluth FC made it all the way to the NPSL national semi-finals in 2018.

Person says he will be coaching a team that is closer to where most of his family lives on the Gulf Coast. In a press release, the club wished Person the best with his future work and thanked him for two fantastic seasons of football.