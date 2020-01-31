Hill City Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison After Officer-Involved Shooting

HILL CITY, Minn.-A Hill City man has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for his connection with an officer-involved shooting and domestic assault incident last February in Itasca County.

45-year-old Roy Thomas Miller previously pleaded guilty to four counts of felony first degree assault on a police officer with deadly force, one felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic assault call on Feb. 10. Upon arrival officers spoke with the homeowner who informed them that his ex-wife and son were inside and had come to his house after being assaulted by Miller at Miller’s residence.

According to the complaint, the male victim told officers the incident started when his step-dad, Miller, picked up the family dog and the dog peed on him. When the mother and son began to laugh Miller became angry and aggressive towards the male victim.

The female victim threatened to call the police due to his aggressive behavior which resulted in Miller grabbing her cell phone and breaking it. Miller then grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face with a closed fist. The male victim told officers Miller also punched him in the face with a closed fist and chased them around the home throwing objects.

The male victim told authorities when Miller went to retrieve a rifle from his firearm safe both the female and male victim fled the home.

The female and male victims were transported to the Grand Itasca Hospital for their injuries which included bruising and swelling in the facial areas.

According to reports, when authorities arrived at the Miller residence to speak with him two gunshots were heard coming from the direction of the house. Shortly after, a white pickup truck drove up the driveway in the direction of the officers and began firing at the officers. Officers returned fire and Miller’s vehicle went into the ditch.