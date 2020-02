Hilltoppers Girls Hockey Wins Regular Season Finale

Emilia McGiffert, Danica Mark and Victoria Thorson all scored for Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls hockey team scored a goal in each period on Friday to get the 3-1 win over Thief River Falls in the regular season finale.

Duluth Marshall ends the regular season 13-8-2 and now prepares for section playoffs next week.