Local Impacts of the Coronavirus

Study abroad programs have been suspended for all University of Minnesota campuses to China for the semester of spring 2020.

TWIN PORTS – The Coronavirus has caused the State Department to recommend against all travel to China.

Airlines are also suspending flights between the U.S. and China as the virus spreads.

According to the Associated Press, the Coronavirus has resulted in 10,000 sick in just two months and has killed more than 200.

Delta Airlines and American Airlines have suspended all flights between the two countries. American Airlines suspension began Friday and ends March 27th while Delta’s suspension lasts until April 30th.

Study abroad programs have been suspended for all University of Minnesota campuses to China for the semester of Spring 2020. The University of Wisconsin Superior has also cancelled its study abroad programs to China. According to officials, the end of the suspension is uncertain.

“Right now, I specifically am marketing to students for Fall 2020. I don’t foresee any students going to China in Fall 2020. It is possible that by this time next year, they will be able to travel,” said Anya Russom, Study Away Coordinator for the University of Wisconsin Superior.

Local businesses are also being impacted by the virus. Travel agencies are hesitant to send customers to China during this time.

“At the end of the day, this is my business that I own,” said Jen Maki, owner of Divine Destinations in Duluth. “I’m a small business owner and I wouldn’t want to send someone to a place where it wouldn’t be a good fit for them, or worse, not a safe place for them.”

Symptoms of the Coronavirus include coughing, runny nose, sore throat, difficulty of breathing and fever.

There is evidence that the virus spreads via person to person, but it’s unclear as to how it spreads easily between people. There are no cases of Coronavirus in Minnesota or Wisconsin.