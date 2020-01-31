Marshall’s Victoria Thorson Becomes Program’s All-Time Leading Scorer

The senior forward has been with the team for the past six years, racking up 113 points in the process.

DULUTH, Minn. – Marshall’s Victoria Thorson scored two goals Thursday night against North Shore, which made her the program’s all-time leading scorer.

The senior forward has been with the team for the past six years, racking up 113 points in the process. In 22 games this season, Thorson has 25 points off 12 goals and 13 assists.