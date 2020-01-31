Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Visits Local High School

Justice Anne McKeig is the first American Indian to serve on Minnesota's Supreme Court.

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, a Minnesota Supreme Court Justice spoke at Denfeld High School in Duluth.

Justice Anne McKeig is the first American Indian to serve on Minnesota’s Supreme Court.

She was appointed by former Governor Mark Dayton in 2016 and was officially elected in 2018.

McKeig spoke about pursuing one’s dreams in spite of difficulty.

“They shouldn’t restrict themselves, and they shouldn’t feel less than no matter what it is that they want to do,” said Justice McKeig.

Students saw the justice as inspiring and as a trailblazer in history.

“It’s 2020,” said MaKayla Pearson, senior at Denfeld High School. “And like not everything has still been broken through but we’re still getting there, so the fact that she’s doing that, she’s still a part of history now.”

Justice McKeig is a descendant of the White Earth Nation. She has worked as an Assistant Hennepin County Attorney and as an Indian Child Welfare Act Specialist.