Pizza Shops Get Ready For Super Bowl Rush

DULUTH, Minn. – Many pizza shops in Duluth are gearing up for the big game this Sunday.

Lee’s Pizza in Lincoln Park has already started making extra dough and slicing fresh mozzarella to prepare for the Super Bowl rush.

Staff says the big day wouldn’t be the same without pizza and they are happy to give the customers what they want.

“Pizza is an experience. In some ways many consider it an art form,” said Cory Gitar. “It’s all about the customer and give them what they ask for and making them happy.”

During the busy Super Bowl rush, Lee’s Pizza can sell up to 100 pies.