Prep Boys Basketball: Rebels, Hunters, Tigers, Spartans Victorious on Friday Night Frenzy

Big wins Friday night for Moose Lake-Willow River, Duluth Denfeld, Northwestern and Superior.

CULVER, Minn. – Brady Watrin led the way with 32 points as the Moose Lake-Willow River boys basketball team picked up a road win over South Ridge 90-63 to improve to 15-3 on the season.

In other prep boys action, Duluth Denfeld snapped a six-game skid with a win over Virginia 98-86, Northwestern won their third straight over Ladysmith 60-39 behind a combined 30 points from Jagar Stillson and Dayne Evanson, and Superior topped Rice Lake 75-48.