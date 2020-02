Prep Girls Basketball: Rails Blowout Hunters, Hilltoppers Squeak By Royals

The two top teams in Section 7A earned home wins on Friday night.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor girls basketball team earned their 13th straight win as they topped Duluth Denfeld 90-30 Friday night.

The Rails improve to 18-1 as they get set to battle Cromwell-Wright on Monday.

In other prep girls action, Duluth Marshall earned a thrilling win at home over Royalton 72-71.