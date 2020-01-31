Saints Men’s Hockey Gives Up Four Unanswered in Loss to Green Knights

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but St. Norbert scored unanswered in the second period to get the 5-4 win in the series opener.

Nate Pionk, Max Mettler, Bradley Golant and Zack DeBoom all scored for the Saints. Jack Branby finished with 33 saves.

St. Scholastica (5-15-1, 3-13-1 NCHA) will look to pick up its first win of 2020 on Saturday in the series finale against St. Norbert. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.